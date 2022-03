KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Dobyns- Bennett Indians boy’s basketball team defeated the Bearden Bulldogs from Knoxville to win the Class 4A state championship.

The final score was 69-60 Dobyns-Bennett, and this will be the team’s first state championship victory since 1945.

You’re Class 4A champions…@kingsporthoops! The Tribe win their first title since 1945 with a 69-60 victory over Bearden. These boys are going NUTS! @dbtribelive pic.twitter.com/vDNQrjYPsn — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) March 19, 2022

TRIBES TUSSLE FOR THE TITLE: @kingsporthoops is competing in its first title game in 49 years, taking on Bearden. The Indians are looking for its first championship since 1945. @dbtribelive pic.twitter.com/RCjMK0m2tk — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) March 19, 2022

HEADING TO OVERTIME!!! Bearden’s Moseley knocks down a triple as time expires!



D-B- 52

Bearden-52



END OF REGULATION — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) March 19, 2022

The nail-biting game went into overtime, where the Indians won the title of state champions.

Dobyns-Bennett’s Jack Browder was crowned MVP.

The last time Dobyns-Bennet went to the state championship was in 1973.