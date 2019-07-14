DNA confirms remains found in incinerator as missing VA toddler

HAMPTON, Virginia (WJHL) Police in Virginia have confirmed that human remains found at a trash incinerator earlier this month belong to a missing 2-year-old boy.

Hampton police said Noah Tomlin’s identity was confirmed through DNA analysis.

Noah’s mother reported him missing from their mobile home back on June 24.

The 34-year-old was arrested four days later on three counts of felony child neglect in connection with her son’s disappearance.

Prosecutors will determine whether more charges are to be filed in the case.