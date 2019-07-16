District Attorney General: No charges to be filed for August 2018 shooting in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man who the Elizabethton Police Department said shot and killed another in August 2018 while in fear of his life, will not be charged.

According to a release from District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation presented the case before a Carter County grand jury on July 8, 2019.

A grand jury must indict or return a presentment charging the individual with a specific crime before a case can move forward.

The grand jury returned a “no true determination” that a crime was committed when Chasen Brooks Julian shot and killed Francisco Borquez on August 26, 2018.

Elizabethton Police said in August that Julian “felt that his life was threatened.” They also said Borquez and Julian were acquaintances.

Police said they found Borquez lying next to a car with a gunshot wound at a home located in the 200 block of West “I” Street around 3:17 a.m. on August 26.

Police said Borquez went to the home to speak to the mother his one-year-old child. A fight began between Borquez and Julian inside the home. During the fight, Julian said he felt that his life was threatened and he shot Borquez once with a Glock .40 caliber handgun.

“This no true bill puts an end to the inquiry into the death of Francisco Borquez,” Baldwin said.