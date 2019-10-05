Disney bans Netflix ads on specific Disney-owned content

(CNN) – With their own streaming service coming down the pipeline, Disney is giving Netflix the boot.

The mass media giant is banning the streaming service from advertising on some of its networks.

The move comes as Disney pushes forward with its own streaming channel, which is set to launch in November.

Netflix ads will no longer run on ABC, FX, Freeform and National Geographic.

They will still be allowed to advertise on the Disney-owned ESPN because Netflix doesn’t offer live sports.

Disney’s service will cost $6.99 a month and comes with original content and hundreds of old shows and movies.