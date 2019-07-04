DIRECTV users: Keep WJHL local

DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to WJH and ABC Tri-Cities as of July 4. Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WJHL!”

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to WJHL and ABC Tri-Cities as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Tri-Cities area.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What other programming could I miss on WJHL?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the remainder of this season’s Big Brother, the NFL & SEC on CBS and new seasons of NCIS and Young Sheldon.

Q: What other programming could I miss on ABC Tri-Cities?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the season finale of the Bachelorette, new seasons of The Good Doctor, American Idol and the final season of Modern Family.

Q: Where will WJHL programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: Yes. While the contract has expired, we remain available to reach a mutually agreeable agreement with DIRECTV. We have been negotiating in good faith with DIRECTV, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local WJHL station.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.

DIRECTV Customer Service – 800-288-2020

The following is a news release from Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. about the situation: