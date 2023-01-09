KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A local Powerball player tripled their winnings last night from $50,000 to $150,000 at a Knoxville convenience store.

The ticket was sold at Ian’s Market located on Maynardville Pike.

According to the news release, the winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball for the base prize of $50,000. However, because the winner chose the “Power Play” feature for an extra $1 — and the Power Play number drawn was 3 — the prize increased to $150,000.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation said they will not release any additional information until the prize is claimed.

The corporation said it operates based on the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. They have raised more than $6.7 million to fund designated education programs.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.