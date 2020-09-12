Dickenson County deputies investigating stabbing

DICKENSON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) — Investigators say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of stabbing his stepfather.

Dickenson County deputies responded to the call of a stabbing in the Aily Road area Saturday.

They say 33-year-old Daniel Mullins had been stabbed three times — twice in the abdomen and once in the forehead.

Their investigation showed that Mullins’ stepson, 20-year-old Shane Neece, had stabbed Mullins following an altercation.

Investigators say alcohol was involved in the incident.

Mullins was listed in stable condition at last report, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Warrants have been obtained for Aggravated Malicious Wounding on Neece.