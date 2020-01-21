Development agreement for new Elizabethton hotel could be approved next week

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plans are moving forward to build a new hotel in Elizabethton. If all goes according to plan, a Cobblestone Hotel would be built and operated off of overmountain drive near Wal-mart and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

The hotel would be the first project formed under the city and county’s new tax increment financing (TIF) agreement to encourage development in Elizabethton.

Jon Hartman, city planning and development director, said the development agreement could be approved as early as next week.

“It’s definitely going to be an improvement from the existing hotels of what we currently have in Elizabethton,” said Hartman.

The City of Elizabethton has secured funding for the development of the Cobblestone Hotel. The hotel would have more than 50 rooms.

“For a lot of people, this would be their primary place where if they have family come into town or visitors are coming to town,” said Hartman, “this is where they would put them up.”

The city began exploring the project in 2018, when the Wisconsin-based company said they were interested in the area, but Hartman said it has hit a few snags along the way.

“What we were dealing with was there was a potential financier or partner that had come along and they ended up pulling out,” he said, “so that left us, left the developers in a little bit of a lull as far as trying to get that additional financing together for the project.”

City Planning and Development Director Jon Hartman describes the facility as a mid-grade, Hampton-Inn style hotel.

Kelly Geagley with Elizabethton Housing and Development says he is ready to get the paper work signed.

“It will be attractive and will draw in some people, some tourists,” said Geagley.

Hartman says the hotel makes sense given Elizabethton’s large surrounding area it serves.

“There might be business needs, personal needs, of course tourism is another area,” said Hartman. “We do have tourists that come to the area that spend the weekend with us and they’re not looking for a cabin or anything fancy, they just want a quick hotel and they’re going to be out hiking and doing what they do and this hotel is going to be a great location for them.”

If the development agreement is approved next week, the next step would be to get a site plan approved, which could take a month.

Should everything go according to plan, Hartman said construction could start in early summer.