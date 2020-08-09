DEVELOPING STORY: 1 person in custody, another wanted after high-speed chase through Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley told News Channel 11 that one person is in custody and another is being sought after by authorities following a chase through the county.

According to the sheriff, the chase ended on State Route 107 in Unicoi County near the North Carolina border Saturday night.

Details remain limited at this time.

The sheriff’s office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and an officer with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reportedly helping in the search to find the other individual.

We’ll continue to follow updates as they become available.