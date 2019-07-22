Details released about timeline for new state park in Southwest Virginia

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A timeline is starting to take shape for a new state park with points along 100 miles of the Clinch River in Southwest Virginia.

According to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, the two parcels of land bought earlier this year for the Clinch River State Park are just the beginning.

The park will be the first “blue way” park in the state. It will consist of larger properties with more amenities, such as campgrounds, and smaller properties for easy river access.

The DCR told News Channel 11 that the state parks should close on another anchor property in August. This property will be in Wise County.

Negotiations are underway for more properties along the Clinch River.

The DCR spokesperson also said that they hope to begin the master planning process, including public input sessions, in Fall 2020.

After a plan is put in place, the Virginia General Assembly would need to allocate funding for development of the park.

While all that is a year or more away, progress aside from buying land is being made. Virginia State Parks is already recruiting for a park manager for Clinch River State Park.