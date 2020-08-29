Despite early week Zoom outage, ETSU finishes first week of classes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- East Tennessee State University just wrapped up the first week of the fall semester. Most of the beginning-of-the-year traditions and activities were held online along with about 80% of the university’s classes.

The first week of class had a little bit of trouble with a Zoom outage that appeared to affect many of those who use the virtual platform for meetings and classes.

“It’s been a bombardment of Zoom classes,” said senior Anthony Salas. “I’ve had two to three every day. I’ve had meetings outside of that for the other things that I have to do. I probably spend a good six plus hours so far every day on Zoom.”

By the end of the week, technical difficulties had mostly been managed.

“I have two classes I have to be on for a certain time for Zoom, so that’s interesting,” said sophomore Abbie Herbert. “It takes me a while to get logged in to my classes and make sure that I’m where I’m supposed to be, but once I get there then it’s okay.”

“Welcome Week” and organization recruitment is still happening like it always does, just virtually.

“How do you get people to be a part of something; how do you show them how great it is without showing them that in person?” asked sophomore Mason Mosier. “So, we’ve had to just take the personalities and what Bucs are and have to give them a glimpse into the life they’re going to have once we get back on campus.”

Despite the lack of in-person connection, the university says the events were well received.

“There have been some some smaller scale type opportunities for students to interact on campus but on a very small scale,” said Dr. Howard. “The virtual activities for Welcome Week have been really well received, and we’ve had very good attendance at those events.”

ETSU has space for 3,000 students to live on campus, but only 1,800 are doing so, and they are all living in spaces alone.

“A lot of them chose to come to campus for access to technology to be able to have internet, stable connection or greater bandwidth than they can get at home or maybe they don’t have it at home,” said Associate Vice President for Student Life and Enrollment Dr. Jeff Howard.

If students need additional resources while learning remotely, they can reach out to the Dean of Students office for resources.

“It is a semester like no other, and this is not the fall semester that any of us had hoped to be beginning, but it is the semester that we are beginning,” said Dr. Howard.”The routine is back in place, the density is much smaller… the number of students on campus is much less, and there’s a greater number of open parking spaces. But, other than that it does seem and feel and look like a normal fall semester.”