Depot Street revitalization project on hold, downtown businesses trying to maneuver COVID-19 pandemic

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A major revitalization project in downtown Greeneville is being put on hold for the time being. Meanwhile, local business owners are trying to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s created a very uncomfortable situation for all of Greeneville and Greene County,” said Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels.

Mayor Daniels said during a press conference Monday that the virus is slowing down the multi-phase Depot Street revitalization plan for the downtown area.

Construction was expected to get started in April.

“We’re going to kind of sit on it, we’re going to take a breather,” said Daniels, “let’s take care of this situation before we get into the downtown redevelopment that we’re all excited about.”

There’s a common theme among hair salon’s, boutique stores and popular places to grab a bite to eat in downtown Greeneville: most of them are closed down for the time being.

Businesses that are staying open, like the The Tannery Sandwich Shop, are making major adjustments. Currently, they are only allowing carry-out orders.

“We’ve had to develop some new systems,” said Jax Latour. “We’ve got a new point of sale system, a to-go card reader we could take out to their cars if we have to move to curb-side and we are also trying to get on Door-Dash right now, which a lot of businesses are.”

Others, like Catalyst Coffee Company, are taking the downtime to complete renovations.

General Manager Sandy Nienaber told News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton the coffee shop originally planned to shutdown for two weeks while students were on spring break and reopen on April 1st.

Nienaber said while they were excited to show off the new changes, they will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, downtown staples like the General Morgan Inn and the Capital Theatre of Greeneville are also closed.

“We had to obviously shut the theatre down,” said General Manager Ashley Duvall. “On top of that, we’re a 501(c)(3) non-profit, so the majority of funds we take in are donations, so if we don’t have people, we can’t have events, we can’t cover expenses as easily.”

Duvall said if you do happen to venture out, it is a good opportunity to support local business.

“The key is really to band together because in speaking with those people, they’ve got a lot of the same worries we do,” she said.

Mayor W.T. Daniels said the city hopes to begin the Depot Street revitalization project in a few months.