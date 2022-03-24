POUND, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia landmark is being torn down.

The old Pound High School has been vacant for years. This week, crews began dismantling the large brick building which hasn’t been used since Wise County closed the Pound and J.J. Kelly High Schools and consolidated them in 2014.

Students in the area now attend Central High School.

Demolition crews are dismantling the old Pound High School so the land can be sold for commercial use. (Photo by Tim Cox)

After months of planning and delays, Wise County leaders decided to tear down the aging school building so the land can be sold for commercial or residential use.

The old J.J. Kelly High School and the old Wise County Jail also are targeted for demolition.

Weather permitting, the demolition work may be complete in May, Count Administrator Mike Hatfield said.