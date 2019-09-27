Dedication ceremony at Walters State Community College marks completion of new Niswonger Campus

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new campus building at Walters State Community College in downtown Greeneville is finally finished.

The new Niswonger addition has taken nearly nine years to complete and cost approximately $30 million.

Thursday, a dedication ceremony was held that saw dozens of community leaders, students and staff turn out to take in the brand new facility.

Second-year student Brooke Bowman was one of the first to see the new facility when it first opened.

“It was beautiful, magnificent, everything was to the T,” Bowman recalled.

The 104,000 square foot building will serve 1,129 students.

It will feature a new program to teach occupational therapy assistants and has expanded to include 40 more cadets in its Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

The new building also features new nursing labs, among other things.

“This is a campus that can really inspire students to go to college, get that college degree, take that first step,” said Walters State President Dr. Tony Miksa.

The project was spearheaded by Greeneville businessman Scott Niswonger, whom the building was named after.

He donated $5 million to the project in the early stages, the single largest donation in the college’s history. He was also responsible for helping get additional money for the project.

“We were able to do it about half the cost through value engineering and about half the cost of the typical science building in the state of Tennessee,” said Niswonger.

Walters State also unveiled a statue of Scott Niswonger in front of the new building. The idea comes from a photo his mother took when Niswonger was a child. He is seen playing with a model airplane alongside his dog, Doc.

Originally, the statue was to be placed at the Niswonger Foundation across the street.

“President Miksa said, ‘you know, every kid walking through our front doors should see that,’ and they call the statue a boy and his dream,” said Niswonger, “that they can all have dreams and aspire to do all they can do with their lives.”

Former Walters State President Dr. Wade McCamey is also credited for deciding to go through with the project because it was called a “risky decision” at the time.

Another plan would have had the old hospital building renovated for use.