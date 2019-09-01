Death toll rises to 7 in Midland-Odessa mass shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities say the death toll in Saturday’s deadly rampage that began in Midland and ended behind a movie theater in Odessa has risen to eight. That figure includes the gunman.

The killing spree spanned the two communities claimed the lives of three people in Midland and four in Odessa before the gunman was killed.

Authorities say that at least one of the 21 people shot during the incident remains in “life-threatening” condition. Three law enforcement officers were also shot, one each from Odessa PD, Midland PD, and Texas DPS. According to DPS, the Trooper is said to be in “stable but serious” condition.

Ector County ISD confirms one of the deceased is a 15-year-old female student of Odessa High School.

Odessa Police have yet to confirm the identity of the shooter, saying only that he was a white male in his 30s and he was ‘known’ to police. A motive is also unclear.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Saturday’s incident to contact their National Threat Operations Center at 800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324) . Tips may also be reported anonymously online at http://tips.fbi.gov.

The City of Odessa plans to host a prayer vigil Sunday night at 6 p.m. at UTPB. The public is invited to attend.