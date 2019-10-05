Death of toddler who fell at North Carolina airport probed

ROTTWEIL, GERMANY – DECEMBER 20: Escalators pictured at the lobby of the new elevator testing tower of ThyssenKrupp Elevator on December 20, 2016 in Rottweil, Germany. The tower, at 246 meters tall, includes 12 shafts for testing elevators and their components and can test elevators at speeds of up to 18 meters per second. The tower also includes a visitor platform near the top with a 360 degree panoramic view that, at 232 meters, is Germany’s highest viewing platform. The tower is due to begin its elevator testing in early 2017 and its viewing platform will be open to the public. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Officials and law enforcement authorities in North Carolina are investigating the death of a toddler who was seriously injured after falling last month at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Charlotte Observer reports 3-year-old Jaiden Samir Cowart died Sept. 28, three days after the fall involving an escalator.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told the newspaper the boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the accident. Spokesman Blake Page says the department’s homicide unit is now reviewing the case.

Neither the airport nor authorities immediately released details of the accident. Attorney Lynette Stone, who represents the boy’s mother, declined to comment.

Natalie Bouchard with the state Department of Labor says the agency is investigating after the Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau was notified. The bureau inspects escalators.