Death investigation underway for Carter County inmate

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an inmate death after a man was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday.

According to deputies, 65-year-old Rickey Joe Lee Younce was found dead in a holding cell around 3:40 a.m. Investigators do not suspect any foul play at this time

Deputy jailers then reportedly notified EMS and attempted life-saving measures on Younce, but were unable to resuscitate him.

According to a release from CCSO, “Younce was brought to the jail on a charge of public intoxication. Due to his level of impairment, deputies placed him in a holding cell until he became more sober. Deputy jailers made routine checks on Younce and noted that he was becoming less intoxicated over the next few hours. He was then found able to be brought out of his cell to begin the booking process, including fingerprinting and being photographed. Deputy jailers then placed him back in his cell. When they returned, Younce was found unresponsive.”

Younce’s body has been sent for an autopsy and toxicology testing to determine the cause of death.