Deal for used carpet materials to help Eastman ramp up chemical recycling

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eastman Chemical Co. will jump start its chemical recycling program with feedstock from used carpet, the company announced today.

Circular Polymers will separate PET fiber from carpeting at a California facility, “densify” the fiber and ship it by rail to Eastman. Eastman will use recently developed chemical recycling technology to transform the material into usable feedstock for manufacturing, among other products, textiles, cosmetics and opthalmics.

“This is our first announcement on sourcing feedstocks for our chemical recycling technologies, and there will be more to come,” Eastman CEO Mark Costa said in a news release.

Eastman’s chief technology and sustainability officer, Steve Crawford, said the company is soliciting other sources as it seeks to use up to 50 million pounds of waste plastic next year in “carbon renewal technologies.” Those technologies include chemical recycling and “methanolysis,” which can essentially “unzip” waste products back to their basic carbon or other ingredients. Eastman hopes to deploy its methanolysis at scale by 2021 or 2022.

This Eastman-supplied graphic describes the carbon renewal process.

Crawford said Eastman is looking to “significantly expand” the amount of waste plastic it recycles, both through feedstock agreements like the one with Circular Polymers and through what he called “takeback programs.” Those programs would see Eastman’s strategic customers supply additional feedstock.

In the meantime, there is plenty of carpet. A non-profit, Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE), partnered with Eastman and Circular Polymers to set up the deal and reports that more than 3 billion pounds of carpet was landfilled in 2018 in the U.S. alone.

Less than a year ago, Eastman said it would “prioritize meaningful contributions to the circular economy.” At the company’s Sept. 25 “Countdown to Centennial” event, CEO Mark Costa called the efforts “a huge opportunity … with the sensitivity today in the world about addressing plastics in the ocean, landfill problems, and we’re going to be at operational scale well ahead of anyone else in the Western world in solving this problem.”

Much of the chemical recycling technology operation will occur in Kingsport, Costa said at the Sept. 25 event. Eastman has modified the front end of its acetyls and cellulosics production processes to accept waste plastics. “This is a way to keep on evolving the role that this town plays in making the world a better place,” he said.