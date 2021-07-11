Deadly shooting at gentlemen’s club on Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At around 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 11, Knoxville Police officers responded to the Ball Gentlemen’s Club on Alcoa Highway for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male gunshot victim in the parking lot.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene. KPD reports the black male suspect fled the scene on foot. The investigation remains in the early stages.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Those who wish to remain anonymous can.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional information.