Deadline nearing for Bristol’s entrepreneurial grant program

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Believe in Bristol has been offering entrepreneurs the chance to receive a grant, but the deadline to submit an application is Monday, Feb. 7.

This is the seventh year that the entrepreneurial program has taken place. The program features a six-week training course and $80,000 in rewards for the top five applicants.

The program is designed for local entrepreneurs who are seeking to become part of the growing Bristol area.

15 applicants will be chosen, and you can find the application on Believe in Bristol’s website, or by clicking here.