KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Daylight Saving Time ended early morning Sunday and East Tennessee is set to change its clocks back an hour, according to the Time and Date website.

The Standard Time started this weekend at about 2 a.m. Sunday. The time change means the sun will set earlier in the evenings and rise earlier in the mornings. It’s set to last until March 12.

Some people have different opinions about the time changes in East Tennessee like whether to stay on Daylight Savings year around.

In March 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 allowing permanent Daylight Saving Time in every state. However, the bill is waiting for approval in the House of Representatives.

If the bill passes in the House, the President will be next to sign the bill into law.

If the bill becomes a law, the states will not fall back to Standard Time but remain on Daylight Saving Time permanently starting on Nov. 5, 2023. The move was originally set to happen in November 2022 but the airlines and travel industries needed time to prepare for the change.

Tennessee was one of the states that enacted legislation or passed regulations for permanent Daylight Saving Time, according to the Time and Date website.

Historically, some areas in East Tennessee changed their time zones due to daylight saving time.

According to The Associated Press, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe Daylight Saving Time.