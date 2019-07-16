Day 2: Trial underway for former ETSU student charged with civil rights intimidation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 has a crew inside the courtroom for day two of Tristan Rettke’s trial.

Rettke is charged with civil rights intimidation after he reportedly dressed up as a gorilla during a black lives matter event on the campus of East Tennessee State University in September 2016.

SEE ALSO: Trial underway for former ETSU student charged with civil rights intimidation

Jury selection for Rettke’s trial began Monday morning, and court proceeded with opening statements in the afternoon.

News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton is inside the courtroom Tuesday. You can follow along with the second day of the trial as he tweets @Blake_Lipton