Davy Crockett goes electric: Travel Center introduces first car charging station

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Davy Crockett Travel Center is taking a shocking step forward.

The center announced one of the area’s very first electric car charging station this week through a partnership with Greeneville Light & Power.

Bob Grubb, General Counsel at the center, said that the addition felt like a natural next step for the center, which nets a lot of travelers from its perch next to Interstate 81.

“We wanted to be one of the first,” Grubbs said.

Grubbs said this won’t be the last update for the center, which occupies a 100-acre site. Grubbs said the future could hold additional charging sites.

Drivers may use the ChargePoint app to use the station. Grubbs said pricing is determined through the app, and drivers will be able to find instructions on how to download and operate the app at the charging station.