ETSU’s Archie Davies is set to begin the Cazoo Open in the DP World Tour in Newport, Wales at the Celtic Manor Resort.

Last year, Davies made his debut at for the European Tour at this very same event, where he finished 64th. That was enough to make Davies one of two amatuers to make the cut. Davies is one of five amatuers to make the cut this year.

In the opening round on Thursday, Davies will open his round at 5:20 a.m. EDT. He will be grouped with Portugal’s Ricardo Gouveia and England’s Adam Keogh.