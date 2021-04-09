David Stremme wins the Bristol Bash DIRTcar Racing Modified class

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Josh Richards held off a determined charge from Chris Madden to earn an impressive victory Friday night in the Morton Buildings Late Model Series feature in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash at iconic dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR veteran David Stremme led wire to wire in the 20-lap DIRTcar UMP Modified feature race for a $5,000 payday.

West Virginia native Richards, a four-time World of Outlaws Series Late Model champion who drives for Clint Bowyer Racing, claimed his series-best 78th career victory in his blue No. 14 machine and earned $10,000 for the win in the 40-lap invitation race that featured some of the best dirt Late Model racers in the country.

Saturday’s Morton Buildings Late Model Series race will feature a 40-lap race with $25,000 going to the winner. The UMP Modifieds will battle for a $10,000 winner’s prize in a 20-lap race.