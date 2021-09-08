David Crockett and Dobyns-Bennett will face off for the first time since 2014

Tri-Cities, TN — On the high school Friday night one of the bigger games will take place in Kingsport when David Crockett comes calling on the Indians.



After losing so many seniors off last year’s team the Indians have to put together an impressive 3-0 and record.



The Pioneers at 2-1 could be the best team they have faced all season and while it has been a number of years since the Indians faced a Pioneer team coach Christian has healthy respect but knows it starts with his team first.

Christian “If we’ll continue to sharpen each other and get each other better to a man out here, we should get better. We should play better. Friday nights will take care of itself.”

Carson “Their line has some big cats. They are pretty athletic, pretty physical. I feel like our line will stack up with them and if we do our stuff I think we’ll be okay.”

Kipimo “I’m expecting them to be a good team. I expect them to be physical, I think we’ll be more physical though. We’re preparing for everything they got.”

Tonight we hear from the Pioneers who will face the Indians for the first time since 2014, Dobyns-Bennett has won all 6 meetings by a points total of 303 to 27.

Crockett comes in with an overall record of (2-1) after beating Morristown West this past Friday night …. Stepping up to class 6-A is a daunting task, but the Pioneers welcome the opportunity.

” I think our kids are really looking forward to the opportunity and when opportunity knocks you better answer the door and that’s what we are telling our kids had a great week of practice and kids are excited about going up a bigger school”

“They are going to come out strong thinking they are going to win but I think if we work hard enough and do what we always do and go in there and play football that we have a chance.”

“They’re already a lot of people counting us a 6A opponent and us little tiny Crockett so to go up there and kind of put our name out there and send a message about NE TN football I think that would be really good going into TN High next week.”