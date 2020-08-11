Daughter of Tennessee Dept. of Corrections administrator killed during 2019 prison escape files lawsuit

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The daughter of a woman killed during a prison escape in Lauderdale County is now suing the state.

Shernaye Johnson accused the Tennessee Department of Corrections of negligence in the lawsuit.

She said the department failed to properly secure or provide adequate staffing to protect her mother Debra Johnson’s home, which was on the grounds of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

Authorities say Curtis Watson killed the 64-year-old prison administrator as he escaped the facility in 2019.

Johnson’s daughter wants $5 million in damages.

Watson was arrested in Henning, Tennessee in August of 2019 after a five-day manhunt that saw a reward for information leading to his arrest climb up to $57,000.