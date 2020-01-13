Daniel Norris Holds Tri-Cities RBI Pitching Clinic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daniel Norris is coming off career highs in games started and strikeouts, but as the Science Hill alum gears up for another season in the Motor City, Norris hosted his annual pitching clinic Saturday at RBI Tri-Cities in Johnson City.

The Detroit Tigers hurler avoided arbitration on Friday and agreed to a salary of $2,962,500 for the season. During his career, Norris has accumulated millions of dollars and reached the highest pinnacle of the baseball world, but the Johnson City native is grounded in his faith and assists kids in growing on the diamond.

“I just remember being where they were and I remember being told no a lot,” Norris said.

He also made sure every kid was given the same type of encouragement Norris encountered when he was younger.

“My biggest supporters were my family, so not everybody has that,” Norris said. “Not every family member is like ‘yeah, you should go for it,’ and if I can be a voice of just chase your dream and find the passion and go for it then I love giving back in that way, because people that did do that for me helped me a lot for sure.”

Norris and the rest of his Detroit teammates have their first Spring Training game on February 21 in Lakeland, Florida.