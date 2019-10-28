Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps JROTC takes first at regional competition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps JROTC unit has cause to celebrate.
The cadets took home first place at the seventh annual Appalachian Region ROTC Championship held at Science Hill High School on Saturday.
According to a release from Daniel Boone High School, the unit won first place overall and won nine first-place trophies and six individual drill awards.
The team commanders were:
- Sarah Stevens
- Gage Reno
- Courtney Turner
- Joseph Channell
- Chris Litteral
- Justin Dubin
- Hiram Hensley
- Olivia Lusk
The individual award winners were:
- Seth Banchetto
- Sarah Stevens
- Anne Stinnett
- Kayleb Ellis
- Courtney Turner
- Sierra Osborne
The release says the unit regularly competes in both armed and unarmed drill, personnel inspection, color guard, exhibition drill and individual precision military drill.