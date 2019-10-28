Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps JROTC takes first at regional competition

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps JROTC unit has cause to celebrate.

The cadets took home first place at the seventh annual Appalachian Region ROTC Championship held at Science Hill High School on Saturday.

According to a release from Daniel Boone High School, the unit won first place overall and won nine first-place trophies and six individual drill awards.

The team commanders were:

Sarah Stevens

Gage Reno

Courtney Turner

Joseph Channell

Chris Litteral

Justin Dubin

Hiram Hensley

Olivia Lusk

The individual award winners were:

Seth Banchetto

Sarah Stevens

Anne Stinnett

Kayleb Ellis

Courtney Turner

Sierra Osborne

The release says the unit regularly competes in both armed and unarmed drill, personnel inspection, color guard, exhibition drill and individual precision military drill.