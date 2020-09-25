Dan, Tanya Snyder to quarantine following COVID-19 exposure, missing first game in 21 years

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAVY) — After going to every game in 21 years, Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Football Team, and his wife Tanya will be missing Sunday’s game due to safety precautions regarding COVID-19.
Team Physician Dr. Anthony Casolaro relayed the latest news stating the both Synder and his wife recently came in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
Despite testing negative for the virus, both have decided to quarantine as a precaution, ultimately missing Sunday’s game against the Cardinals in Arizona.
Washington Football Team Senior VP of Media and Content Julie Donaldson says the Snyders are safe and will be cheering from home.
Latest Posts
- LIVE: Family of Breonna Taylor and attorneys to address grand jury decision
- Athletic Director: Daniel Boone cancels football game against Dobyns-Bennett out of health concerns
- Limited Tennessee football single-game tickets available for public purchase
- Argument over mask at Ohio middle school football game leads to woman being tased, forcibly removed
- WATCH: Blue Angels fly over Pensacola in support of those impacted by Hurricane Sally