Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash debris removed; Highway 91 environmental cleanup underway

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highway 91 in Elizabethton is a much different scene Saturday following a plane crash that sent NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Junior to the hospital Thursday.

Atlanta Air Recovery crews have been working non-stop to clean up the debris that keeps a portion of that highway closed.

Elizabethton Police tell us the crash debris has now been removed.

Investigators loaded many surviving pieces of the plane onto trucks.

That wreckage is now on the way to Griffin, Georgia for further inspection.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are handling the investigation – as we still do now know what caused the plane to crash.

The NTSB tells us they’ll be leaving Elizabethton on Sunday.

Elizabethton Police tell us environmental cleanup on Highway 91 will continue through the weekend.

Highway 91 will remain closed until that is done as well as TDOT’s assessment of the structural integrity of the road following hundreds of gallons of jet fuel leaking.

We’re told alternate routes will remain in place through at least the Morning morning commute.

We expect another update from Elizabethton Police on Monday.