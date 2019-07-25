Dairy Queen to donate $1 or more to Children’s Miracle Network for every Blizzard sold today

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The purchase of a Blizzard from Dairy Queen could be your good deed for the day.

Thursday, July 25 marks Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which celebrates the partnership between the restaurant chain and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

For every Blizzard bought on Miracle Treat Day, $1 or more will be donated to a local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Every donation stays local to each Dairy Queen’s community.

For more information, visit the Miracle Treat Day website.