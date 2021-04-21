LIVE: DA Allen presents evidence, video from officer-involved shooting at Austin-East

Warning the content in the video from DA Allen's press conference contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen announced she will be releasing the body camera video from the officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

District Attorney General Allen says she spent four hours with the family of Anthony Thompson Jr. and they have seen the bodycam video. The family reportedly begged Allen to not release the tapes, but she says since she made a promise to the public, she will be releasing the video on Wednesday.

DA Allen said:

All bodycam video is from officer-worn cameras, all security videos from the school have been collected. Autopsy of the deceased has been completed, firearms identification has been completed. DNA mixture results have been completed. All witnesses have now given statements. The last officer was interviewed at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is Gen. Allen’s second press conference following the officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School last week, Allen had said she wouldn’t be releasing the body camera video until the investigation was complete.

