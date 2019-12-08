Cyclone fever takes over Elizabethton while team plays in Cookeville

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Cyclone fans who couldn’t make it to Cookeville for the game flocked to local restaurants for watch parties.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Elizabethton was full of cheers and excitement all afternoon for the Cyclones’ win over Springhill in the State Championship.

“The program has always been great with coach rider, everything they’ve gone through but to have a chance to win the state championship for a small town like this is just really amazing,” said former basketball coach and fan Tony Ardin.

The EHS team is one that the community has rallied behind in support.

“It’s just brought us together, we’ve seen the county schools come in when we were playing the playoffs,” said bandmember grandparent Judy Heaton.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s General Manager Valerie Coleman knew she had to host something special for the team she has fed to victory all season.

Beef O Brady’s in Elizabethton is hosting a watch party for the Cyclones’ game! pic.twitter.com/bm2VIpx4Uw — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) December 7, 2019

“Coach Witten and his staff and all these boys that are working- they deserve it!” said Coleman. “Coach Witten has worked hard to get his boys to this level to bring back this trophy and I think it’s huge!”

The city of Elizabethton will host a parade celebration Monday, Dec. 9 at 5 pm.