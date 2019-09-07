Cut by Raiders, Antonio Brown is a Patriot on eve of opener

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) warms up for the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Brown is part of a new receiving corps that will join a revamped offensive line led by Trent Brown and a first-round running in Josh Jacobs that could provide quarterback Derek Carr with his best supporting cast in six seasons in the NFL. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Antonio Brown has signed with the New England Patriots hours after the Oakland Raiders cut him, going from the NFL’s cellar to the defending Super Bowl champions on Saturday despite wearing out his welcome with two teams in one offseason.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the signing to The Associated Press. Brown had been scheduled to earn up to $50 million from Oakland over the three-year deal. Instead, the Patriots guaranteed him $9 million this season, with the potential to earn up to $15 million.

Brown posted a picture of himself in a Patriots uniform on Instagram shortly after ESPN reported the signing. The post was soon liked by New England receiver Julian Edelman.

A Patriots spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New England opens the season against the Steelers on Sunday night, when they will raise their sixth Super Bowl championship banner.