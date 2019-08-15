Crumley House to host annual Beach Party fundraiser

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center is preparing for its Polynesian Beach Party.

The annual fundraiser is scheduled for September 7th at 6 p.m. It will be held at the Johnson City Holiday Inn Convention Center.

The party includes live entertainment, music and silent and live auctions. A Polynesian-style dinner is also served.

All money raised helps brain injury survivors served by the Crumley House.

The center is the region’s only brain injury rehab center

To buy tickets, make a donation or become a sponsor, call (423) 257-3644 ext. 7.