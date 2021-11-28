Crumley House now accepting donations for the holiday season

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Most of us are familiar with Cyber Monday where shoppers look to find good deals online, but the following Tuesday is also known as Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a day when people are encouraged to support charitable causes.

One organization hoping for support this Tuesday is The Crumley House Brain Rehabilitation Center.

The rehabilitation center says that all money raised this Giving Tuesday will go towards the non-profit’s mission of helping those who have experienced traumatic brain injuries rebuild their lives.

Some ways to give to the organization are by making Christmas gift donations to their members or by sponsoring a meal, outing or person for which to provide personal hygiene products.

You can give at Crumleyhouse.com.

The donation drive will be continuing through Dec. 31.