Crowe says legislative fix unlikely for school capital funding issue

Students at Johnson City’s Towne Acres Elementary. Johnson City leaders say a needed replacement for the school won’t be affordable without additional county funds.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The legislature isn’t the place to solve a dispute over the Jonesborough K-8 school project and shared school capital funding, State Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) said Monday.

With Washington County offering a non-traditional revenue sharing proposal – and some in Johnson City calling for its rejection – Crowe talked about the law governing school capital funding.

Crowe and State Rep. Matthew Hill (R-Jonesborough) offered a bill last year to amend that law and insure city school systems always got a proportional share of capital funds when counties did school capital projects. It died in committee, and now Crowe said he’s not sure it’s the legislature’s job to intervene.

State Senator Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City)

“The county and the cities are always competing for dollars,” Crowe said. “I would just hope that there’s a way to implement the law that exists now in a fair manner.”

He was referring to Tennessee Code Annotated 49-3-315. That law governs sharing of county funds in counties that contain separate city systems.

“I’m not sure there’s a way to fix it,” Crowe said. “Every time you fiddle with one little part of that formula it messes up something from someone else in another part of the state. So it’s a very complicated, intricate formula in trying to decide what money goes to city and what money goes to county.”

For decades, TCA 49-3-315 meant that each time a county borrowed money for school capital projects, the city system or systems would get an amount proportional to their share of students within the county. It was designed to ensure fair funding for all the students supported by county taxpayers.

In the case of Johnson City, which has about 48 percent of all county students, the Jonesborough school project would traditionally net Johnson City schools 92 percent of its cost — or about $29.5 million if the cost was $32 million.

But nearly a decade ago, McMinn County paid for some school capital projects without borrowing and didn’t provide a proportional share to the Athens city schools. That method held up in court, and Washington County did the same with the bulk of its Boones Creek K-8 school construction.

Johnson City didn’t sue in that case, but in the wake of that and before the Jonesborough school plan’s announcement, Hill introduced HB 1352. It would have put school capital projects in the same category as funds used for current operation and maintenance purposes.

Those funds, regardless of how the money’s raised, must be “apportioned by the county trustee … on the basis of full-time equivalent average daily attendance” maintained by each school system within that county.

According to the bill summary, “this bill adds that all school funds for capital projects must be apportioned in the same way as those for current operation and maintenance purposes.”

The Jonesborough funding is different than the Boones Creek funding, so it’s unknown whether the McMinn precedent would hold up in a lawsuit. The town plans to borrow the funds through the USDA Rural Development program, then lease the school to the county before signing it over after the loan term ends.

Instead of $29.5 million in a lump sum, the county is offering the city $12.5 million over 25 years. With the ball now in the city’s court, some Johnson Citians, including school board chairman Tim Belisle, are suggesting that’s a deal that should be rejected.

“I think it’s legitimate that the city question that, and it should be incumbent on the county to listen to that concern and see if they can meet and work out a good balanced approach,” Crowe said.

That said, he doesn’t appear eager to wade into the fray.

“I would just hope that the city and county would work as they should together, do it honestly and legally and manage it the way that the law intends,” he said.