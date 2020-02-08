Crossroads Christian Church hosts fourth annual Night to Shine prom

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Men and woman put on their best dancing shoes and filed into Crossroads Christian Church in Gray Friday night for the fourth annual Night to Shine prom, which gives people with special needs the full prom experience.

Once inside, party-goers have access to hair and makeup stations, professional photography booths, a catered dinner and magic show, and, of course, a dance floor.

Cross Roads Christian Church joined the Tim Tebow Foundation in 2017 to host the Night to Shine, joining the worldwide movement along with 721 churches across 50 states and 34 countries.

The program aims to honor guests with special needs and to give them a night they won’t soon forget.

News Channel 11 spoke to the church’s children minister, Heather Logan, who said the event has more than tripled with guests since its launch a few years ago.

“This gives guests an opportunity to just chill out,” Logan said. “Nobody’s making fun of them; no one is telling them that they don’t fit in or they don’t belong. They belong here, and they get to be a part of something and just dance the night away.”

Along with the red carpet and photo booths, 2020’s Night to Shine featured karaoke, live music, and virtual reality games for guests and family.

The Tim Tebow Foundation launched Night to Shine in 2010 in an effort to spread acceptance and the Christian faith.

For more information, visit the Tim Tebow Foundation website.