BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two adults were charged with child abuse and neglect after they allegedly ‘took turns’ abusing a juvenile, Bluff City police reported.

According to a release from the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD), police responded to the 200 Block of Jonesboro Drive in reference to an ‘unruly juvenile’ on Monday, June 5.

Further investigation revealed that Deborah Wiles and Matthew Wiles had allegedly choked and struck a 15-year-old juvenile.

The BCPD reported that the adults allegedly “took turns abusing the [juvenile], at which point, [Matthew Wiles] picked up [the juvenile] and shoved [their] head against a door.”

Deborah Wiles struck the juvenile, drug them by the hair, sat on them and choked them while saying “you’re going to die today,” the BCPD release stated.

Both adults were arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault, Child Abuse and Neglect.