WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Wythe County emergency crews found a body inside a burning vehicle on Friday.

According to a post from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a fire in the 400 Block of Saint Paul Church Road in Rural Retreat around 3:47 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews reportedly found a deceased body inside a burning vehicle at the scene.

Police conducted interviews and identified the suspect as Calvin Junior Duncan. Just before 8 a.m. on Friday, deputies found Duncan on Saint Paul Church Road and placed him under arrest, the release states.

Duncan was charged with first-degree murder, arson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and disposal of a dead body on private property.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for identification.

The investigation remains ongoing and more charges could be pending, police say.