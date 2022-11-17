WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — A Sneedville man accused of attempting to flee from police on a motorcycle and crashing into officers’ vehicles faces several felony charges, according to Weber City Police Chief Donald Harding.

The alleged Wednesday pursuit began when an officer tried to pull the motorcycle over and the driver began to flee. Authorities identified the driver as Anthony Musselman III.

Police with Gate City, as well as Scott County deputies and Virginia State Police (VSP), assisted during the pursuit that led authorities down U.S. Highway 23 North.

Harding told News Channel 11 that when Musselman passed Speers Ferry, he made a U-turn and started traveling down U.S. Highway 23. Once in Weber City, officers reported Musselman began traveling south in the northbound lanes before hitting a Weber City cruiser, as well as a sheriff’s vehicle.

Musselman was charged with felony eluding, felony destruction of property to police vehicle(s), reckless driving, improper registration, defective equipment and running a red light.

He remains in the Duffield Regional Jail without bond as of Thursday morning.