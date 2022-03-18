WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – Over the past few days, a juvenile girl has been making threatening phone calls to local businesses around the town of Wytheville, Virginia, according to a release from the Wytheville Police Department.

A post on the police department’s Facebook page says the juvenile called multiple retail stores and financial institutions often staying on the line talking with managers and associates for 10 to 20 minutes and making various threats. The post adds that the calls are usually placed after 5 p.m. and the phone number showed up as anonymous.

The post also states that on Wednesday, around 2 p.m., the same day that Wythe County Schools dismissed at noon, a call was made to a local bank.

The department said since threats were made toward a financial institution they are considered terroristic threats and they notified federal authorities so that they could trace the calls.

In addition, the post states that on Thursday night, during one of the calls, a male voice was heard in the background saying, “What are you doing,” just moments before the caller hung up.

According to the department’s release, the call was traced back to a 12-year-old girl in the town of Wytheville. Detectives have since interviewed the girl and she admitted to making the calls, according to police. The investigation is ongoing and Juvenile Courts Services, as well as the Wythe County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, are now involved.