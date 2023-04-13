WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow announced Thursday that a woman was sentenced to life in prison, plus three years for the January 16, 2020 murder of Alberta Susan Warren.

A jury found Karen Holmes guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in August 2022.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow stated in a release, “I am pleased to get justice for the family of Sue Warren. This was a cold-blooded execution for which the defendant has shown no remorse. I am glad the judge took that into account by sentencing her to life in prison.”

According to Cumbow, Warren was killed on Widener Valley Road in Washington County, Virginia.

Cumbow said Holmes’ conviction marks the sixth murder case he has prosecuted since February 2022. He added that “all six have resulted in convictions and lengthy sentences.”