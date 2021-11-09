Woman sentenced to 2 years of probation after pleading guilty in fatal 2019 crash in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman charged in a fatal crash on Highway 11E in Washington County pleaded guilty Friday.

According to clerks at Washington County Criminal Court, Deborah Myers pleaded guilty to reckless vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless aggravated assault in relation to the 2019 crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported in 2019 that the crash occurred when a 2008 Lincoln MKZ rear-ended a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, causing the Chevrolet to rotate and leave the road. The Chevrolet went over an embankment and flipped before coming to a rest against a tree, according to THP.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, 61-year-old Myrna Cannon of Rogersville, died in the crash. The driver was also injured.

Myers was identified as the driver of the Lincoln by THP. She was reportedly not injured in the crash.

On Friday, Myers was sentenced to two years of probation on judicial diversion.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation website states diversion “allows a charge or charges to be diverted for an agreed upon amount of time once the defendant pleads guilty and agrees to conditions given by the judge.” Charges under diversion can be expunged after the sentence is completed if the defendant requests so.