ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A woman accused of trafficking illegal drugs from California to Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

A judge sentenced Sally Mae Carr, 42, on Tuesday to 87 months in federal prison, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

Carr pleaded guilty in June to one count of distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

Investigators said Carr and her co-defendant, Guy Benjamin Bowman, trafficked crystal meth from Bowman’s sources in Chino Hills, California to Southwest Virginia between January 2021 and April 2022, primarily operating in Washington County, Virginia. Carr recently relocated from Pomona, California to Meadowview Virginia, according to prosecutors.

The U.S. attorney’s office said that when the duo was arrested, authorities seized more than two pounds of meth.

Bowman was convicted after a jury trial in July 2022 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 28.