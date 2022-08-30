ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case.

Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. 16, 2020 death of Alberta Susan Warren, who was found shot inside her vehicle on Widener Valley Road. Holmes pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 7.