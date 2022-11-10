ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City, with two counts of filing a false report.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman called 911 on Sunday afternoon and reported that a man had shot another man at a residence on Woodland Drive off Milligan Highway and that three females were being held against their will in the basement.

Carter County deputies and Elizabethton police officers responded to the home but found no one inside and no evidence of a shooting.

Working with Carter County 911, the sheriff’s office determined that Robison was the woman who called 911.

The sheriff’s office also said the homeowner provided them with security camera footage that showed Robinson walking around the property while talking on the phone at the same time the 911 call was placed.

The sheriff’s office said Robison also made a hoax 911 call on Oct. 30, when she reported that a 6-year-old had been sexually assaulted and that a man was being held against his will and tortured in the basement of a residence.

“Due to the severity of the nature of the two false calls which were made, we decided to press charges against Ms. Robinson,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said in a release. “We take every 911 call seriously, and false calls to 911 and hoaxes will not be dealt with lightly.”

Robinson was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Carter County Detention Center. She was released after posting a $5,000 bond.