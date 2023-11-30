JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman has been charged in relation to an incident at the Washington County Detention Center on Thanksgiving that sent eight inmates and two detention officers to the hospital.

According to the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Kristen Garland, 34 of Elizabethton, has been charged with the introduction of contraband in a penal facility as well as manufacturing/delivering/selling of a controlled substance.

An investigation began after an incident started in a pod within the detention center on the night of Nov. 23.

The sheriff’s office reports detention officers found “what appeared to be a drug overdose by eight inmates.” Those inmates and the two detention officers were then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The WCSO stated in a release that inmates told investigators Garland brought illegal substances into the jail. During the course of the investigation, two powdered substances totaling about 3 grams were found.

Those substances tested positive for fentanyl, the WCSO reports.

The sheriff’s office reported on Nov. 24 that everyone transported to the hospital had either been returned to the detention center or released.

As of Thursday, Garland remained in the jail with a new court appearance pending.