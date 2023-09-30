JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman was arrested after she allegedly bound a victim with packing tape while holding him at knifepoint, then stole his wallet, keys and car, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

According to a release from the JCPD, Courtney Fair was arrested on Wednesday following the alleged burglary that took place last Sunday, Sept. 24. Officers responded to a medical alarm in the 1000 block of John Exum Parkway, where they found a male victim with lacerations.

The victim told police he was pulled inside a residence and bound with packing tape, the release said. The release states the victim “also received multiple lacerations during a struggle with Fair as she wielded a knife.”

Fair then allegedly stole the man’s wallet and keys, then fled in his vehicle, according to the release. Fair was located Wednesday on East Unaka Avenue at around 11:52 p.m. and was taken into custody. The release said she was charged with especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and theft of property over $10,000.

She was booked into the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, according to the release.